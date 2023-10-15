Peeke was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over the Rangers.
Even with Zach Werenski (quadriceps) out of action, Peeke still got bumped from the lineup after recording three hits, three blocked a shots, a minus-1 rating and one bad line change that led to a two-on-nothing rush and a Flyers goal in the Blue Jackets' opener. Top prospect David Jiricek looked very good Saturday in his season debut, so Peeke could have trouble working his way back onto the ice even before Werenski gets healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Manages apple in rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Scores Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Snaps eight-game scoring drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Four hits in win over Canes•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Struggling to make impact•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Collects first marker•