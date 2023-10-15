Peeke was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over the Rangers.

Even with Zach Werenski (quadriceps) out of action, Peeke still got bumped from the lineup after recording three hits, three blocked a shots, a minus-1 rating and one bad line change that led to a two-on-nothing rush and a Flyers goal in the Blue Jackets' opener. Top prospect David Jiricek looked very good Saturday in his season debut, so Peeke could have trouble working his way back onto the ice even before Werenski gets healthy.