Peeke scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Peeke crept in from the point and buried a rebound from the left faceoff circle for his first NHL tally. It was just his second point in 12 games this season, but he's a solid plus-5 so far. The 21-year-old appears to be solidifying a regular spot in the lineup while the Blue Jackets deal with injuries to their blueline.