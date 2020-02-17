Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Picks up first NHL goal
Peeke scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.
Peeke crept in from the point and buried a rebound from the left faceoff circle for his first NHL tally. It was just his second point in 12 games this season, but he's a solid plus-5 so far. The 21-year-old appears to be solidifying a regular spot in the lineup while the Blue Jackets deal with injuries to their blueline.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Recalled by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Ascends to top level•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Cleared to play in minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Links up with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.