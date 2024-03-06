Peeke produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.

The second-period goal was his first of the season, while the points were his first since Jan. 13, snapping a seven-game point drought that had seen him be a frequent healthy scratch. Peeke only drew into the lineup Tuesday due to some missing bodies among the forward ranks, as the Blue Jackets went with seven defensemen, but this performance was good enough that it might earn him a spot among the team's regular pairings.