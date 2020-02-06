Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Recalled by Columbus
The Blue Jackets recalled Peeke from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Peeke was sent to the minors for one day to suit up for Cleveland against Rochester on Wednesday, but he'll resume his role as Columbus' seventh defenseman for the team's pair of weekend contests. He's notched one helper in seven games with the big club this campaign.
