Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Returned to AHL affiliate
Columbus reassigned Peeke to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Peeke's demotion suggests Ryan Murray (upper body) is likely closing in on a return to action. The 21-year-old American will continue to be one of the first skaters the Blue Jackets turn to when dealing with injuries on the back end, but he won't have any fantasy value in 2019-20.
