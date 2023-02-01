Peeke scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Peeke got Columbus on the board late in the first period, firing a shot from the point that Charlie Lindgren couldn't handle. It's Peeke's first goal in eight games and his first point in four. The 24-year-old blueliner has played a fairly consistent top-paring role in Columbus this season but has yet to produce much offensively, with five goals and three assists through 49 games. He has added some physicality with 105 hits and 100 blocked shots.