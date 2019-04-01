Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Secures entry-level deal
Peeke agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Columbus on Monday.
Drafted by the Blue Jackets 34th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Peeke is coming off his junior season at Notre Dame, in which he notched 24 points in 40 games as the team's captain. The 21-year-old will link up with Columbus and could make his NHL debut as early as Tuesday's matchup with Boston, though the team could opt to just have him practice for now, rather than push him into the lineup this close to the playoffs.
