Peeke was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Peeke had played in the last six games for Columbus, but coach John Tortorella cut his ice time to under 11 minutes in the team's last contest, suggesting he had lost confidence in the 22-year-old defenseman. He'll likely remain among the top call-up options should injuries befall the Blue Jackets' blue line, but Peeke will have a chance to work on his game at the AHL level in the meantime.