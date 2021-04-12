Peeke was promoted to the active roster Monday.
Peeke hasn't played an NHL game since Feb. 23. He'll add depth on Columbus' blue line after the team traded David Savard over the weekend. Peeke has collected five points through 28 career NHL apperances.
