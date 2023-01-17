Peeke scored a goal in Columbus' 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Peeke found the back of the net at 1:21 of the third period to narrow the Rangers' lead to 3-1, but Columbus wasn't able to chip away at New York's edge any further. It was his fourth goal and sixth point in 41 games this season. The 24-year-old was held off the scoresheet in his previous eight outings.