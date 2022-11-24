Peeke has only one point, an assist, over his last 11 games with seven shots on goal and a minus-11 rating.

The 24-year-old blueliner does have 20 hits and 30 blocked shots during that stretch, but his physical play isn't making up for his poor defensive numbers. Peeke hasn't seen increased playing time in the wake of injuries to Zach Werenski (shoulder) and Jake Bean (shoulder), and he will likely need to elevate his game if he wants to take advantage of those opportunities.