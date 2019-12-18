Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Won't return Tuesday
Peeke (upper body) is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Detriot.
It's been a tough couple games for Peeke, who took a shot to the mouth Monday, and now took a shot to the hand that forced him out of Tuesday's game. Expect the team to comment on more specifics regarding the injury ahead of Thursday's game against Los Angeles. In the meantime, the team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.