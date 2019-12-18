Peeke (upper body) is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against Detriot.

It's been a tough couple games for Peeke, who took a shot to the mouth Monday, and now took a shot to the hand that forced him out of Tuesday's game. Expect the team to comment on more specifics regarding the injury ahead of Thursday's game against Los Angeles. In the meantime, the team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the contest.