Strathmann posted two assists in the University of North Dakota's 6-1 exhibition win over the US National Team's U-18 squad Friday.

Strathmann has shown virtually no scoring in his NCAA career with just five points in 41 career appearances. This game won't count in his official stats since it was an exhibition. The 20-year-old blueliner plays bigger than he is, but without more offensive production, it's tough to see the 98th overall pick from 2023 having a long NHL career.