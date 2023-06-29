Strathmann was selected 98th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Strathmann was a key cog all season long for a Youngstown team that went on to win the USHL Championship. He managed 38 points in 58 regular season games, in addition to adding 102 penalty minutes. At his best, Strathmann is a free-flowing defenseman with the ability to blow past opposing forwards, generating plenty of easy zone exits. He's undersized for the NHL level at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, but Strathmann has shown a consistent willingness to mix things up from a physical perspective. Going to a University of North Dakota program that has produced plenty of quality rearguards in recent years should only serve to enhance Strathmann's development.