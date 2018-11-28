Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Absent at practice
Duclair missed Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old winger is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so there's still a chance he'll be able to play Thursday against the Wild. If Duclair's unable to go, Oliver Bjorkstrand will likely draw into the lineup against Minnesota.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Adds two points in rout•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Pots power-play winner against Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Nets power-play marker•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Leads Columbus with two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Shooting with accuracy•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Scores jaw-dropping goal in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...