Duclair generated a goal and an assist at even strength in Thursday's 7-3 home win over the Panthers.

This was the third multi-point outing of the season for Duclair, who has been stationed on the third line with Brandon Dubinsky and Alexander Wennberg. The Blue Jackets count as Duke's fourth team since the Rangers took him in the third round of the 2013 draft, but he's really buying into John Tortorella's system as the owner of eight goals and four assists -- including four power-play goals -- over 19 games. Best of all, he's been this productive despite only averaging 13:16 of ice time.