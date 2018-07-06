Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Expects to be ready for training camp
Duclair (knee) expects to be 100 percent healthy for Columbus' training camp in September, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Duclair, who just signed a one-year, "prove-it" deal with the Blue Jackets, is still recovering from the knee and ankle injuries he sustained March 10 against the Bruins, but he's evidently not concerned about the possibility of missing time once training camp opens. The 22-year-old winger, who notched 11 goals and 12 assists in 55 games last season, will try to carve out a bottom-six role with his new club in 2018-19.
