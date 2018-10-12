Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Grabs first goal with new club
Duclair scored a power-play goal in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
The 23-year-old has had a solid start to the season, scoring three points in four games with a plus-3 rating, but Thursday's tally was his first as a Blue Jacket. Duclair has only taken four shots on goal, not surprising for a player whose career high in that category is just 105, but he's averaging more than two minutes a night on the power play and could be able to maintain a fantasy-friendly scoring pace.
