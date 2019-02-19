Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Healthy scratch Monday
Duclair won't play Monday against the Capitals.
Duclair will sit as a healthy scratch. Boone Jenner will take his spot in the lineup. When asked to provide context as to why Duclair was being scratched, head coach John Tortorella exclaimed that the youngster had "bad listening skills". By the sounds of it, the 23-year-old is in the dog house.
