Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Leads Columbus with two points
Duclair scored a goal and had an assist while taking three shots on goal during Thursday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Duclair led Columbus his second multi-point night of the season in a much needed win over the Sharks. The goal was Duclair's fifth of the season, while his assist was his third helper on the year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Shooting with accuracy•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Scores jaw-dropping goal in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Grabs first goal with new club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Playing against Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Pens one-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.