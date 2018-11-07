Duclair scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Duclair, 23, now has six goals and nine points in 15 games this season. Considering he's costing Columbus just $650,000 in 2018-19, we'd say Duclair has been worth every dollar thus far. Performances like Tuesday's will also go a long way in securing more ice time as well, considering Duclair, just last game, played a season-low 9:22.