Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Out again
Duclair (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against the Flames, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Duclair will miss a third consecutive game Tuesday, but he's still considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Thursday against the Flyers. The 23-year-old winger has been a solid depth scorer for the Blue Jackets this season, notching eight goals and 12 points in 24 appearances, so they'll hope to have him back on the ice sooner rather than later.
