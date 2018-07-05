Duclair (knee) agreed to terms on a one-year, $650,000 contract with Columbus on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Getting Duclair under contract for just $650,000 is a steal for the Jackets and indicative of the behavioral issues that have plagued the winger throughout his career. Coach John Tortorella is not one to suffer fools, so the youngster will likely be on a short leash or will find himself relegated to the press box.