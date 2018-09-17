Duclair (knee) will suit up for Monday's preseason clash with the Sabres, Alison Lukan of The Athletic Columbus reports.

Duclair will make his unofficial debut for his new club after signing with the Jackets during the offseason. The winger has faced questions about his commitment and is essentially on a "prove it" deal. After a 2015-16 campaign in which the 23-year-old racked up 44 points, he has failed to meet expectations with a mere 38 points over the last two years.