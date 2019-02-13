Duclair scored his 11th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

His second-period tally broke open a scoreless tie and proved to be all the offense Sergei Bobrovsky would need. Duclair has only three points (two goals and an assist) in his last 13 games, and his inconsistent ice time and lack of top-six role make it unlikely he'll pick up the pace significantly down the stretch.