Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Ruled out Thursday
Duclair (undisclosed) will sit out Thursday's home game against the Wild, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.
Duclair is day-to-day with his injury. According to this latest report, Oliver Bjorkstrand will take his place in the lineup for the time being.
