Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Scores jaw-dropping goal in win
Duclair scored one goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.
The 23-year-old scored a highlight-reel goal Thursday night that included him falling down on the rush and using his slick mitts to evade not one but two Flyers defenders from his knees before putting a shot past goalie, Calvin Pickard. Duclair now has four points in six games and while it's still early it's worth pointing out that the young forward is averaging 15:22 of ice time per game which is more than he's ever played in his four previous NHL campaigns. He's off to a fantasy-relevant start to the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Grabs first goal with new club•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Playing against Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Pens one-year deal•
-
Anthony Duclair: Will test free agent waters•
-
Blackhawks' Anthony Duclair: Season complete•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...