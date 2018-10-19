Duclair scored one goal Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Flyers.

The 23-year-old scored a highlight-reel goal Thursday night that included him falling down on the rush and using his slick mitts to evade not one but two Flyers defenders from his knees before putting a shot past goalie, Calvin Pickard. Duclair now has four points in six games and while it's still early it's worth pointing out that the young forward is averaging 15:22 of ice time per game which is more than he's ever played in his four previous NHL campaigns. He's off to a fantasy-relevant start to the 2018-19 season.