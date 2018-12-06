Duclair (undisclosed) will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's clash with the Flyers, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Despite having been initially held out for an undisclosed injury, Duclair is now being held out in favor of Oliver Bjorkstrand. Considering the Jackets just got shelled 9-6 by the Flames on Tuesday, it's a little surprising to see coach John Tortorella not shift around his lines -- although defensive responsibilities aren't exactly a focal point of Duclair's game.