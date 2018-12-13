Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Serving as spectator Thursday
Duclair will be a healthy scratch Thursday night against the visiting Kings, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Duclair is likely to be replaced by Lukas Sedlak in the cross-conference affair. While Duke regained fantasy relevance with eight goals and 12 points through the first two months of the season, he's been held without a point to go along with a minus-6 rating over seven games since then. With any luck, he'll benefit from the mental break and come back stronger against the Ducks on Saturday.
