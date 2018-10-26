Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Shooting with accuracy
Duclair scored twice on four shots in Thursday's 7-4 road win over the Blues.
This was the first multi-goal of the season for Duke, who is the owner of a gaudy 23.5 shooting percentage through the first nine games of the season. Even though that rate is bound to level off, Duclair should continue to see ample offensive opportunities as long as he's stationed on the No. 1 power-play unit for Columbus.
