Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Sparks offense in win
Duclair picked up two assists in Friday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
While all eyes were on Matt Duchene in his Jackets debut, it was Duclair who ended up making the biggest impact of any Columbus skater. The 23-year-old winger has only 11 goals and 19 points through 52 games on the season, but a deeper group of centers can only help Duclair find the scoresheet a little more often, even if he isn't in a top-six role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Healthy scratch Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Pots game-winner against Caps•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Stuck in press box Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Serving as spectator Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Serving as healthy scratch•
-
Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Out again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...