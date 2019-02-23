Duclair picked up two assists in Friday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

While all eyes were on Matt Duchene in his Jackets debut, it was Duclair who ended up making the biggest impact of any Columbus skater. The 23-year-old winger has only 11 goals and 19 points through 52 games on the season, but a deeper group of centers can only help Duclair find the scoresheet a little more often, even if he isn't in a top-six role.