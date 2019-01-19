Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Stuck in press box Friday
Duclair was a healthy scratch for Friday's loss to the Canadiens.
It's been about a month since Duclair last found himself in street clothes, and given that the winger managed only two goals and three points in 14 games in between those scratches, it's a wonder John Tortorella didn't do it sooner. The Jackets are giving Kevin Stenlund a look right now, although the rookie has yet to score a point in four games, so Duclair might have to wait until that experiment has run its course to regain his bottom-six role.
