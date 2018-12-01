Blue Jackets' Anthony Duclair: Unable to play Saturday
Duclair (undisclosed) will miss another game Saturday, with the Blue Jackets on the road to take on the Islanders, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Duclair reportedly told Hedger on Friday that he's feeling "100 percent," but this is a team that has won seven of its past 10 games and likely can afford to be extra cautious with the power-play winger. His next chance to play will now arrive Tuesday against the visiting Flames.
More News
