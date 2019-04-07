Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds to career highs in finale

Panarin dished out two assists in Saturday's win over the Senators.

The Blue Jackets won seven of the last eight games to secure a wild-card bid, and Panarin played a huge role. During that stretch, he scored three goals and added eight assists to extend his career high to 87 points. The squad will need similar production in the first round if it wants to take down the top-seeded Lightning.

