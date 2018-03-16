Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Adds two more helpers in win
Panarin collected two assists and a plus-2 rating during Thursday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.
The two helpers improve Panarin to a six-game point streak, and he's also marked the scoresheet in 12 of his past 13 outings for six goals and 11 assists. The surge has him closing in on his third consecutive 70-point campaign, and he should also top last year's career-high 211 shots. Additionally, after recording a 15.3 shooting percentage through his first two seasons, there could still be positive regression ahead of his current 10.3 mark.
