Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Admits to knee injury
Panarin admitted Monday he was playing through a knee injury for Games 5 and 6 against the Capitals, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "I was trying to use some painkillers," he said. "It didn't help a lot. I can still feel it."
The winger took a skate off his knee in Game 5, and it showed in his play -- after racking up seven points and a plus-1 rating in the first four games of the season, Panarin was held off the scoresheet with a minus-5 rating in the final two games. While the timing of the injury was awful for Columbus, it doesn't seem like something that will linger into 2018-19. Heading into the final year of his current contract and coming off a career-best 82 points in the regular season, the 26-year-old will probably begin talks with the Jackets on an extension over the summer as the club looks to build its offense around him.
