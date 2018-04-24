Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Admits to knee injury

Panarin admitted Monday he was playing through a knee injury for Games 5 and 6 against the Capitals, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "I was trying to use some painkillers," he said. "It didn't help a lot. I can still feel it."

The winger took a skate off his knee in Game 5, and it showed in his play -- after racking up seven points and a plus-1 rating in the first four games of the season, Panarin was held off the scoresheet with a minus-5 rating in the final two games. While the timing of the injury was awful for Columbus, it doesn't seem like something that will linger into 2018-19. Heading into the final year of his current contract and coming off a career-best 82 points in the regular season, the 26-year-old will probably begin talks with the Jackets on an extension over the summer as the club looks to build its offense around him.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories