Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bags goal in lopsided win
Panarin found the back of the net for his 27th goal of the season Thursday in a 6-2 win over Montreal.
Panarin scored to make it 3-2 Columbus and now has eight game-winning goals in 2018-19, tying him with Cam Atkinson for the team lead. With goals in back-to-back contests, the Breadman has 79 points through 74 games this season and needs five goals over the remaining five games to set a new career high.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Registers assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Back in point column•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads offense in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Comes up big in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Sticking in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...