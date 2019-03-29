Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bags goal in lopsided win

Panarin found the back of the net for his 27th goal of the season Thursday in a 6-2 win over Montreal.

Panarin scored to make it 3-2 Columbus and now has eight game-winning goals in 2018-19, tying him with Cam Atkinson for the team lead. With goals in back-to-back contests, the Breadman has 79 points through 74 games this season and needs five goals over the remaining five games to set a new career high.