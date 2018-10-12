Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Big four-point night
Panarin had a goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Florida.
The goal came on a breakaway after a turnover in the neutral zone. Panarin has points in three of four games this season and seven (three goals, four assists) overall. He is the class of the offense in Columbus and a fantasy stud.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Posts two points to open season•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Leads Jackets to preseason win with four points•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Breaks out with three-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pointless in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Medically cleared, might play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...