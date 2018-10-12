Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Big four-point night

Panarin had a goal and three assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Florida.

The goal came on a breakaway after a turnover in the neutral zone. Panarin has points in three of four games this season and seven (three goals, four assists) overall. He is the class of the offense in Columbus and a fantasy stud.

