Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bread Man delivers

Panarin scored twice and added an assist Saturday in Columbus' 3-2, 2OT win over Boston in Game 2. The series is now tied 1-1.

The Bread Man delivered Saturday. He has four goals and nine points in six postseason games. Panarin is leading the Jackets and setting himself up for a massive payday once free agency opens July 1.

