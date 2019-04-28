Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bread Man delivers
Panarin scored twice and added an assist Saturday in Columbus' 3-2, 2OT win over Boston in Game 2. The series is now tied 1-1.
The Bread Man delivered Saturday. He has four goals and nine points in six postseason games. Panarin is leading the Jackets and setting himself up for a massive payday once free agency opens July 1.
