Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Bread rises in playoff-clinching win

Panarin scored in regulation and garnered the lone shootout goal in Friday's 3-2 road win over the Rangers. His heroics clinched a playoff spot for the Blue Jackets.

Panarin shuffleboarded the puck to himself to weave around defenders for a third-period goal, and his snapshot to beat Alexandar Georgiev in the skills competition was the ultimate clincher. The fourth-year playmaker, who also registered a game-high seven shots on goal, sits at 28 goals and 85 points through 78 games. Columbus will cap off its regular season in Ottawa on Saturday.