Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Breaks out against Flyers

Panarin scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

A minor lower-body injury cost him Monday's game and had him looking a bit out of sorts Thursday, but Panarin was back in game-breaking form for this one. The 27-year-old now has five goals and 19 points in his last 15 games, and he seems intent on topping the career-high 82 points he racked up last season. If this does end up being his last campaign with the Blue Jackets, Panarin is going out with a bang.