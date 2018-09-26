Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Breaks out with three-point night

Panarin scored a goal, registered three points and recorded five shots on goal in a 4-2 victory over the Sabres on Tuesday.

The Russian star was held without a point in his return from a neck injury Sunday, so it was great to see him get on the scoreboard in a big way Tuesday. Panarin was involved on each of the Blue Jackets' final three goals. Even with the uncertainty surrounding his future in Columbus, Panarin is an elite talent that will go early in fantasy drafts.