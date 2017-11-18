Panarin scored a power-play goal in the third period of Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

This was just the third goal and fourth point through the past 11 games for Panarin, but with a go-to offensive role and 6.8 shooting percentage, statistical correction is likely ahead. The 26-year-old winger is far too talented to continue posting mediocre numbers. It's also worth noting that this was just the sixth power-play goal of the season for Columbus, so counting on improvement from the Blue Jackets with the man advantage is another reason to remain patient with Panarin.

