Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects assist

Panarin registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Panarin's had another excellent season so far, with 76 points (25 goals, 51 apples) in 70 games. He's only six points shy of the 82 he had last season. With three assists in his last four games, the playmaking winger seems to be heating up at just the right time for fantasy owners.