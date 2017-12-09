Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects five assists in 5-3 win
Panarin assisted on all five goals during Friday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
The monster showing has the Russian winger up to two goals and seven assists through four December games, and he's now up to 25 points for the campaign. Pararin's 8.9 shooting percentage is well below the 15.3 mark he posted through his first two seasons in the league, so there's definitely potential for him to begin converting a few more shots into goals moving forward.
