Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects three points in win
Panarin recorded a goal, two assists and four shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.
It's been 20 games since Panarin's last multi-point showing, and he had just four goals and five helpers during that span. The first-year Blue Jacket owns tremendous scoring upside and has consecutive 70-point campaigns on his resume, but those marks appear out of reach at this stage of the season. Still, with a little more game-to-game offensive consistency, Panarin has the potential to make up for lost time in a hurry.
