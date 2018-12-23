Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Collects two points

Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Panarin has been red-hot over his last dozen games, scoring six goals and 16 points during that span. The Russian winger is on pace for a career-high 92 points after scoring over 70 in his first three NHL campaigns.

