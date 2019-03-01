Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Comes up big in OT win
Panarin scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
The goal was his 25th of the year, while his helper set up Seth Jones for the game-winner with 33 seconds left in OT. Panarin has already hit the 70-point mark for the fourth straight season, but with six goals and 18 points in 14 games since the All-Star break, the pending free agent is headed firmly for a career-best campaign -- and an electric finish to what could be his last season in Columbus.
