Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues hot streak
Panarin tallied a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.
The 27-year-old tied the game at two and then played a huge role in the comeback, assisting both of Cam Atkinson's goals in the final six minutes of regulation. Panarin averaged more than a point per game for the first time last season, but he's way ahead of that pace this season in large part because of the tremendous hot streak he's on at the moment. Panarin has 12 goals and 29 points in the last 20 games, giving him 21 goals and 63 points in 52 contests this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Switches agents•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Gets scare in loss to Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Pots seventh goal in eight games•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Hears boos from home crowd•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Provides only offense in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Picks up two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...