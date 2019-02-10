Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues hot streak

Panarin tallied a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in a 4-3 comeback victory against the Golden Knights on Saturday.

The 27-year-old tied the game at two and then played a huge role in the comeback, assisting both of Cam Atkinson's goals in the final six minutes of regulation. Panarin averaged more than a point per game for the first time last season, but he's way ahead of that pace this season in large part because of the tremendous hot streak he's on at the moment. Panarin has 12 goals and 29 points in the last 20 games, giving him 21 goals and 63 points in 52 contests this season.