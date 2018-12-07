Blue Jackets' Artemi Panarin: Continues to rack up helpers

Panarin dished out a pair of helpers in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Just another day at the office for Panarin, who has 31 points through 27 games this season. While he's on pace to eclipse last season's career-high 82 points by 12, the talented Russian's also in line for a career-low 21 goals.

